Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Cleared for second rehab start

Glasnow (back) is expected to cover around three innings and 45 pitches in his next minor-league rehab start Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow reported to Single-A Ontario on Tuesday for the first start of his rehab assignment and his first appearance at any level since May 6, after a bout with lower-back spasms resulted in a prolonged absence. The right-hander breezed through his outing Tuesday, retiring six of the seven batters he faced on 16 pitches. The Dodgers haven't revealed whether he'll stick around at Ontario for his next outing or move up to a higher-level affiliate, but either way, he'll be looking to tack on about 30 more pitches to his workload. Glasnow is likely to require one or two rehab starts beyond Sunday before returning from the 60-day injured list and reclaiming a spot in the Dodgers' six-man rotation.