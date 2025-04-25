Glasnow (lower leg) is listed as the Dodgers' scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Pirates in Los Angeles.

Glasnow was lifted after four innings during his previous start Sunday against the Rangers after experiencing right lower leg cramps, but the Dodgers never expected him to miss any turns through the rotation as a result of the issue. After rehydrating and getting some extra time to recover, Glasnow shouldn't face any workload restrictions Sunday while he takes the hill on six days' rest. Though he sports an elevated walk rate (13.9 percent) through his first four starts, most of Glasnow's other ratios (3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 31.9 K%) have been solid, so fantasy managers shouldn't have any qualms about making him active Sunday in a home matchup against one of baseball's weaker offenses.