Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Could resume throwing soon

Glasnow (back) is "beginning to feel better," and he may be able to resume playing catch soon, per MLB.com.

Glasnow last pitched May 6, when he exited a start against Houston after one inning due to lower-back pain. Though he initially deemed the injury minor, the veteran hurler was ultimately placed on the injured list. Glasnow has tried to ramp up his throwing since then, but a slow recovery has resulted in him being shut down on multiple occasions, and he was placed on the 60-day IL on June 6. Though it sounds like Glasnow is beginning to improve, he's not expected to return to the Dodgers' rotation until sometime after the All-Star break.