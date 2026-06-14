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Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Could resume throwing soon

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Glasnow (back) is "beginning to feel better," and he may be able to resume playing catch soon, per MLB.com.

Glasnow last pitched May 6, when he exited a start against Houston after one inning due to lower-back pain. Though he initially deemed the injury minor, the veteran hurler was ultimately placed on the injured list. Glasnow has tried to ramp up his throwing since then, but a slow recovery has resulted in him being shut down on multiple occasions, and he was placed on the 60-day IL on June 6. Though it sounds like Glasnow is beginning to improve, he's not expected to return to the Dodgers' rotation until sometime after the All-Star break.

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