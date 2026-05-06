Glasnow said that he doesn't believe the lower-back pain that forced him out of his start in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Astros isn't anything too serious, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow said that his back "gave out" during a warm-up throw before the second inning, and he didn't feel much better on his next attempt to throw before the Dodgers removed him from the game. He worked one inning prior to his departure, striking out two batters while allowing one earned run on one hit. Glasnow spent time on the injured list in 2024 due to back spasms, and he'll get an MRI to determine whether he'll need a stint on the IL, per Ardaya. For now, Glasnow can be viewed as day-to-day ahead of his next start, which is tentatively set for Wednesday versus the Giants in Los Angeles.