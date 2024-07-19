Glasnow (back) threw a simulated game Friday at Dodger Stadium, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Glasnow faced hitters for the first time since being placed on the injured list July 9 due to lower back pain, throwing roughly 60 pitches per Stephen. The 30-year-old will become eligible to return from the IL early next week, and he could start during a four-game series against the Giants that begins Monday. Glasnow has posted a 3.47 ERA with a 143:29 K:BB across 109 innings this season.