Glasnow (4-3) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Glasnow had an awful first inning, allowing all four runs in that frame. He was able to settle in eventually, and the Dodgers' offense gave him enough support to earn his third straight win. Control remains an issue for the right-hander, who has walked at least four batters in five of his last nine starts. He's at a 3.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 103:42 K:BB through 87.1 innings over 17 starts this season. Glasnow's last start of the regular season is projected to be on the road versus the Mariners next weekend.