Glasnow (1-2) allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Padres.

Glasnow threw just 47 of 83 pitches for strikes in his worst start of August. It's just the third time in 13 starts he's given up four or more runs, but he has walked at least four batters in three of his last five outings. For the season, Glasnow has a 3.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 75:32 K:BB through 61.2 innings. The control issues are a modest concern, but he's largely been able to work through them this year. He's lined up for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next weekend.