Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Nearing rehab assignment

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Glasnow (back) will begin a rehab assignment after Wednesday's live bullpen session, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Glasnow has been sidelined since early May due to back spasms, which was severe enough for him to be transferred to the 60-day injured list in early June. He's progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment, and he'll likely need at least a few turns in the minors before being cleared to return to the big club. Glasnow sported a 2.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 49:13 K:BB over 39.2 innings prior to his stint on the IL.