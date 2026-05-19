Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Not yet throwing off mound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasnow (back) has not yet resumed throwing off a mound after his back flared up, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow had been given the green light to play catch, but he's still experiencing back discomfort, which is why he hasn't returned to throwing off a mound. He'll presumably need to throw off flat ground without issue before advancing to mound work, at which point a timetable for his return could start to come into focus. Chen notes that Glasnow has been temporarily shut down from throwing for the time being.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Won't return when eligible•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Progressing with catch•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Lands on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Downplays early exit from start•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Exits start with back injury•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Issues six walks Wednesday•