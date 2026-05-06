Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Nursing back spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasnow was removed from Wednesday's start against the Astros due to back spasms, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Glasnow relayed to reporters that he felt his back "gave out" during a warm-up throw before the second inning, and he didn't feel much better on his next attempt. He spent time on the injured list in 2024 due to back spasms, and he'll get an MRI to determine whether he'll need a stint on the IL, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. For now, Glasnow is tentatively slated to start next week at home against San Francisco.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Exits start with back injury•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Issues six walks Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Dominant in eight shutout innings•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Strikes out seven in win Friday•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Fans nine in six strong innings•