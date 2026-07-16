Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Resumes mound work

Glasnow (back) threw a bullpen session this past weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow's recovery from lower-back spasms has dragged on much more slowly than anticipated, but a return to throwing off the bump is a big step. He has not pitched in a game since early May, so Glasnow will require multiple rehab starts whenever he is cleared for a rehab assignment. The Dodgers' primary objective is to have Glasnow healthy for the postseason, so expect them to continue slow-playing the right-hander.