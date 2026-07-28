Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Set for another live BP session

Glasnow (back) will face live hitters again Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow will take on live batters for the second time in a week after having done so already Friday. The right-hander is looking to officially leave behind the lower-back spasms that have sidelined him for over two months. If all goes well Wednesday, Glasnow would be on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon. Prior to landing on the injured list, the 32-year-old had compiled a 2.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 49 punchouts over 39.2 innings in seven starts, and once up to speed, he could provide fantasy managers with an elite option for the home stretch of the season.