Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Glasnow (back) won't be ready to come off the injured list when first eligible, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

The good news for Dodgers fans (and Glasnow's fantasy managers) is that the hurler has been playing catch the last few days. However, Roberts indicated Thursday that the team plans to have Glasnow take his time in his recovery, and it's unclear when the right-hander will throw off a mound again. He's eligible to come off the injured list May 22, but Roberts' comments indicate that Glasnow won't be activated immediately. However, Roberts didn't share when the team expects Glasnow to be inserted back into the rotation.