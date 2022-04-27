Gonzalez (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Tuesday, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated he could be going on a minor-league rehab assignment soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez went on the 10-day injured list near the end of spring training due to left elbow inflammation, and he has yet to see game action this season. The left-hander has been throwing, however, and his bullpen session Tuesday included both fastballs and sliders. Gonzalez could vie for a big-league bullpen spot when fully healthy and ramped up.