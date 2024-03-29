Buehler (elbow) will start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Buehler pitched four innings during a simulated game to conclude spring training, and the expectation is that he'll throw another four-to-five frames in his first rehab start. Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that the right-hander will likely make four rehab starts in the minors. Assuming he receives the traditional four-day rest period between each start, that would put him on pace to return to the Dodgers on April 20.