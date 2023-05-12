Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters prior to Friday's game against the Padres that Buehler (elbow) has thrown off a mound and he's continuing to make progress, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Buehler continues to make steady improvement as he works his way back from Tommy John reconstructive surgery he underwent back in August. The right-hander has a chance to return in 2023, but it likely won't be until towards the end of the campaign with just as good of chance that he doesn't come back until 2024.