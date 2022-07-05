Almonte allowed a hit and struck out one to earn the save in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Reyes Moronta made a mess of things quickly in the ninth inning, allowing a solo home run to C.J. Cron. He allowed two more baserunners aboard, and Almonte entered, promptly giving up an RBI single to Charlie Blackmon. Almonte was able to strike out Connor Joe, ending the threat and earning his first save in 18 appearances this year. In his last three outings, Almonte has been charged with two runs and four hits over two innings, so he's not in the sharpest form currently. He could still get some extra save chances in the short term with Craig Kimbrel (back) unavailable. Almonte has earned the high-leverage looks with a 1.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 20.2 innings, and he's added four holds.