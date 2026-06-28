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Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Secures eighth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yamamoto (8-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Padres on Saturday.

Yamamoto logged his fourth straight quality start and came away with his third win in that span. The star right-hander allowed just seven runs over 28.1 innings across his four starts in June, adding a 21:4 K:BB. For the season, he has a 2.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 90:19 K:BB through 97.2 innings over 15 starts. Yamamoto is lined up to make his next start at home in a rematch with the Padres.

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