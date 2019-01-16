Herrera retired from baseball to become a coach for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in the Dodgers' system Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Herrera spent parts of four years in the big leagues, posting a .253/.306/.360 slash line in 223 games for the Dodgers and Brewers. He'd been out of affiliated baseball since 2016, spending two years in Japan and another in Mexico.

More News
Our Latest Stories