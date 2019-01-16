Elian Herrera: Retires to become coach
Herrera retired from baseball to become a coach for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in the Dodgers' system Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Herrera spent parts of four years in the big leagues, posting a .253/.306/.360 slash line in 223 games for the Dodgers and Brewers. He'd been out of affiliated baseball since 2016, spending two years in Japan and another in Mexico.
More News
-
Dodgers' Elian Herrera: Continues slow spring in season opener•
-
Dodgers' Elian Herrera: Signs minor league contract with Dodgers•
-
Elian Herrera: Non-tendered by Brewers•
-
Brewers 3B Elian Herrera unlikely to play again in 2015•
-
Brewers' Elian Herrera still out with knee injury•
-
Brewers 3B Elian Herrera remains sidelined Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...