Herrera retired from baseball to become a coach for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in the Dodgers' system Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Herrera spent parts of four years in the big leagues, posting a .253/.306/.360 slash line in 223 games for the Dodgers and Brewers. He'd been out of affiliated baseball since 2016, spending two years in Japan and another in Mexico.