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Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 60 IL stashes with Elly De La Cruz, Konnor Griffin added to the list

Hunter Brown, Wyatt Langford are closing in on return

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5 min read
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As we head into the dog days, the injuries are still outpacing the recoveries.

The situation has gotten so bad that, for the first time ever, I'm extending this list to 60. Can you believe there was a time when 40 was enough?

Among the latest added are Elly De La Cruz and Konnor Griffin -- both of whom are priority stashes, of course. Fortunately, a number of long-term injury cases have embarked on rehab assignments recently or are getting close to it, including Hunter Brown, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Josh Hader.

As always, the order isn't just a reflection of how close the player is to returning but also how impactful he's likely to be when he does. The latter matters even more than the former, in fact.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
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Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers SP
loose bodies in elbow - threw four simulated innings Monday; new, less invasive procedure has him a couple weeks away from returning
2
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Elly De La Cruz Cincinnati Reds SS
strained hamstring - injury falls between Grade 1 and Grade 2, which likely puts him out 2-4 weeks
3
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Hunter Brown Houston Astros SP
strained shoulder - has looked good in two rehab starts; scheduled for another Thursday, with one more likely to follow
4
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Drake Baldwin Atlanta Braves C
strained oblique - about two weeks into what could be month-long absence, but still no official timetable for return
5
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Francisco Lindor New York Mets SS
strained calf - recently resumed baseball activities, so should begin rehab assignment within a week or two
6
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Dylan Cease Toronto Blue Jays SP
strained hamstring - threw bullpen session Saturday, less than a week after going on IL, so likely back when first eligible
7
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Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox RP
shoulder inflammation - shut down from throwing program with continued tightness in lat, will visit with doctors soon
8
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Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners C
strained oblique - back to hitting in the cage after spending some time at the team's spring complex; rehab assignment forthcoming
9
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Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
back spasms - throwing but "hasn't gotten over the hump" to the point he can "let it rip," according to manager Dave Roberts
10
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Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals RP
elbow impingement - resumed playing catch Monday after one false start already; unclear when he'll go back on rehab assignment
11
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Max Fried New York Yankees SP
bone bruise in elbow - played catch Monday, but latest imaging hasn't cleared him for a full ramp-up yet
12
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Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox 1B
strained hamstring - has received PRP injection for Grade 2 injury, will be sidelined several more weeks
13
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Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
back inflammation - has been hitting, fielding and running, putting him on track to return in a week or so
14
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Wyatt Langford Texas Rangers OF
flexor strain - on rehab assignment, could be activated by the end of the week
15
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Roman Anthony Boston Red Sox OF
sprained wrist and finger - recently shut down hitting progression because of continued soreness, likely out a couple more weeks
16
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Josh Hader Houston Astros RP
elbow inflammation - latest rehab appearances came on back-to-back days, which was a big test; could return this week
17
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Konnor Griffin Pittsburgh Pirates SS
flexor strain - expected to be a short absence
18
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Ryan Helsley Baltimore Orioles RP
elbow inflammation - still ramping up toward facing live hitters, will be evaluated for possible rehab assignment next week
Also really difficult to drop
19
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Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
bone spurs in elbow - throwing bullpen sessions, still looking at a lengthy rehab assignment
20
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Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
strained oblique - taking part in all baseball activities and likely closing in on a rehab assignment
21
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Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP
elbow soreness - has been playing catch but won't take next step until fatigue subsides completely
22
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Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
loose bodies in elbow - had the less invasive version that should speed up return, but 60-day IL stint has him out until mid-July
23
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Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
shoulder inflammation - scheduled to throw 60 pitches of batting practice Wednesday, could forgo rehab assignment
24
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Kenley Jansen Detroit Tigers RP
pelvic inflammation - sounds minor, but he recently saw a specialist and is rehabbing with the big club for now
25
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Teoscar Hernandez Los Angeles Dodgers LF
strained hamstring - expected to miss about a month, which means he'll be back at the start of July
26
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Edwin Diaz Los Angeles Dodgers RP
loose bodies in elbow - has begun throwing progression with an eye on returning in the second half
27
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Casey Mize Detroit Tigers SP
adductor inflammation - back on IL with inflammation in the same area that sidelined him for three weeks previously
28
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Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained back - got a good result against the Dodgers while pitching through the discomfort, so minimum stint may be enough
29
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Matthew Boyd Chicago Cubs SP
torn meniscus - went four innings in first rehab start Sunday, could be activated this weekend or make another rehab start
30
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Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP
forearm fatigue - roughed up in Sunday rehab start but velocity was OK; still 2-3 weeks away from return
31
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Emilio Pagan Cincinnati Reds RP
strained hamstring - recent MRI showed 50-60 percent healing; using ant-gravity treadmill but still a ways away
Still a priority on some level
32
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Mickey Moniak Colorado Rockies LF
ankle tendinitis - still dealing with discomfort, won't begin rehab assignment until it subsides
33
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Luis Robert New York Mets CF
herniated disc - has received injections to promote healing, but no measurable progress yet
34
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Mick Abel Minnesota Twins P
elbow inflammation - has been playing catch and will throw batting practice Thursday, with rehab assignment soon to follow
35
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Chase Dollander Colorado Rockies SP
sprained elbow - still another week or so away from throwing
36
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Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P
bone spurs in elbow - throwing off flat ground but effectively ruled out for the rest of the first half
37
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Eury Perez Miami Marlins SP
adductor strain - what was originally classified as hamstring spasms is expected to require eight weeks of recovery
38
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Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks SP
Tommy John surgery - scheduled to throw another batting practice Tuesday, still on track to return in the second half
39
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Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP
flexor strain - played catch for the first time this week, but likely won't be ready to return in first half
40
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Ryan Jeffers Minnesota Twins C
fractured hamate bone - about two weeks into 6-to-8-week timetable
41
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Jacob Wilson Athletics SS
shoulder subluxation - taking part in baseball activities, expected to begin rehab assignment this week
Stashing is purely a luxury
42
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Brendan Donovan Seattle Mariners 2B
strained groin - could begin running program soon, with rehab assignment soon to follow
43
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Francisco Alvarez New York Mets C
torn meniscus - set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, could beat initial timetable by a month or more
44
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Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
strained calf - finally resumed running over the weekend, bringing him closer to beginning rehab assignment
45
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Edward Cabrera Chicago Cubs SP
blister on middle finger - has been using entire arsenal in bullpen sessions; unclear if he'll need a rehab assignment
46
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Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays C
fractured thumb - has resumed batting practice and could begin rehab assignment within a week
47
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Yainer Diaz Houston Astros C
strained oblique - has been hitting and running, expected to begin rehab assignment this week
48
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Hurston Waldrep Atlanta Braves SP
bone spurs in elbow - lasted two innings in first rehab start Monday, will probably spend all of June on rehab assignment
49
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Kyle Teel Chicago White Sox C
sprained knee - back to running but expected to miss another three weeks at least
50
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Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS
sports hernia - about a week into 6-to-10-week timetable, so you shouldn't expect to see him until the second half
51
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Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
Tommy John surgery - ready to begin ramping up this week with an eye on returning in the second half
52
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Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP
UCL revision surgery - shut down from throwing in late April; will resume when asymptomatic, keeping him out for the first half
53
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Jorge Polanco New York Mets 1B
Achilles bursitis - on rehab assignment, could return any day
54
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Addison Barger Toronto Blue Jays 3B
elbow inflammation - doing cage work at the team's spring training complex, still a ways to go
55
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Heliot Ramos San Francisco Giants LF
strained quadricpes - began hitting progression Monday but no word on rehab assignment yet
56
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Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees CF
sprained shoulder - has been taking swings and could begin rehab assignment any day, making mid-June return possible
57
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Noah Schultz Chicago White Sox SP
patellar tendinitis - expected to need only a minimal stay
58
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Bailey Ober Minnesota Twins SP
flexor strain - injury considered minor; could resume throwing within a couple weeks
59
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Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF
heel surgery - has looked good on rehab assignment, set to be activated before the end of the week
60
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Max Scherzer Toronto Blue Jays SP
forearm tendinitis - struck out four over three scoreless innings in a rehab start Sunday, may have something left at age 41
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