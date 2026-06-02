Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 60 IL stashes with Elly De La Cruz, Konnor Griffin added to the list

As we head into the dog days, the injuries are still outpacing the recoveries.

The situation has gotten so bad that, for the first time ever, I'm extending this list to 60. Can you believe there was a time when 40 was enough?

Among the latest added are Elly De La Cruz and Konnor Griffin -- both of whom are priority stashes, of course. Fortunately, a number of long-term injury cases have embarked on rehab assignments recently or are getting close to it, including Hunter Brown, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Josh Hader.

As always, the order isn't just a reflection of how close the player is to returning but also how impactful he's likely to be when he does. The latter matters even more than the former, in fact.