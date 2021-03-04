A day after an MRI turned up a torn meniscus for Kole Calhoun, requiring surgery, a COVID-19 test turned up positive for fellow Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro, who will be away from the team for at least 10 days.

It's of course unfortunate news for both of them, but it's as big of an opening as Daulton Varsho could ask for. The catcher/outfielder hybrid, who struggled to the tune of a .188 batting average and .653 OPS last year, is of great interest to Fantasy Baseballers for the five-category potential he offers as a catcher-eligible player. The left-handed hitter batted .301 with 18 homers, 21 steals and an .899 OPS in 396 at-bats at Double-A in 2019.

Now, maybe the Diamondbacks would prefer he get more minor-league experience anyway and instead turn to converted first baseman Pavin Smith or utility player Josh VanMeter to fill the opening, but it sounds like Varsho will be given an honest chance, which only bolsters his sleeper appeal.

"We want to make sure we give everybody a look that we feel can step into that situation," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We feel good about that list of guys. Somebody will emerge, somebody's going to have to emerge. That's the beauty of baseball, that next-man-up mentality. I'm looking for somebody to jump up and take that opportunity and say they're ready for it."

Some other tidbits from around spring training:

