This week's list is a little better than most, featuring a number of one-start pitchers with some helium. But you can tell I'm having to stretch for 10 names when you arrive at the one who isn't expected to make it even the five innings required for a win. Seems like the minimum standard for activation in a typical Fantasy Baseball league, does it not?
Nonetheless, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 31
Reports of him correcting a pitch-tipping issue help to explain his recent turnaround. Provided his weekend start goes well, I'll believe it all the more.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 29
He just turned in his best start of the season against the Royals on Thursday and has flashed pretty good stuff overall, making him a reasonable gamble in a two-start week.
Chris Flexen RP
SEA Seattle • #77 • Age: 26
He's been about as hot as Stripling, compiling a 2.41 ERA over his past five starts. And his whiff rate in the past two was actually respectable.
SEA Seattle • #36 • Age: 24
The rookie has mixed in his changeup more over his past three starts and is getting more whiffs overall. The matchup is, of course, a favorable one.
HOU Houston • #17 • Age: 31
The Astros may be done easing him back from injury, allowing him to go five innings last time. He allowed no hits in that start while striking out nine.
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
A regular in this space, J.T. Brubaker is coming off arguably his best start of the season, striking out nine while allowing three hits, and gets to face a bottom-five offense this time.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #30 • Age: 32
He went only two innings in his first start back from the IL last time out but looked dominant. If he gives you a combined seven innings, the ratios should be strong even if he doesn't notch a win.
SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 29
It's been an up-and-down season for the normally reliable pitcher, but he's coming off a quality start and is facing a weak offense.
Caleb Smith RP
ARI Arizona • #31 • Age: 29
He's not missing bats like in his Marlins days, which is why I'm not about to commit to him fully, but he has a 2.73 ERA in five starts since returning to the rotation and lines up for two turns this week.
Joe Ross SP
WAS Washington • #41 • Age: 28
Seems like he either gets blasted for eight runs or twirls eight shutout innings, so two starts or not, you're rolling the dice by starting a pitcher whose only real strength is in allowing weak contact.