Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be preserved, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (June 28-July 4):

Must-start, all formats
1
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
2
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
3
T. Bauer SP LAD Trevor Bauer SP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
WAS
Washington
4
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
5
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
6
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
7
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
KC
Kansas City
8
R. Ray SP TOR Robbie Ray SP TOR
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
9
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
10
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
11
M. Stroman SP NYM Marcus Stroman SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
12
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ARI
Arizona
13
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
14
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
15
W. Miley SP CIN Wade Miley SP CIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
16
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BOS
Boston
Better left for points leagues
17
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
OAK
Oakland
18
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
19
C. Flexen RP SEA Chris Flexen RP SEA
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
TEX
Texas
20
D. Duffy SP KC Danny Duffy SP KC
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
21
C. Smith RP ARI Caleb Smith RP ARI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
No thanks
22
J. Ross SP WAS Joe Ross SP WAS
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
23
T. Santillan SP CIN Tony Santillan SP CIN
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
24
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
25
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
26
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
27
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
28
E. Morgan SP CLE Elijah Morgan SP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
HOU
Houston
29
M. Foltynewicz SP TEX Mike Foltynewicz SP TEX
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SEA
Seattle
30
V. Velasquez SP PHI Vince Velasquez SP PHI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
SD
San Diego
31
G. Richards SP BOS Garrett Richards SP BOS
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
OAK
Oakland
32
C. Martinez SP STL Carlos Martinez SP STL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
COL
Colorado
33
C. Kuhl SP PIT Chad Kuhl SP PIT
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
34
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
KC
Kansas City
35
J. Gant SP STL John Gant SP STL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
COL
Colorado
36
M. King RP NYY Michael King RP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
37
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
38
C. De Jong SP PIT Chase De Jong SP PIT
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
39
T. Eshelman SP BAL Tom Eshelman SP BAL
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels