Vinnie Pasquantino DH KC Kansas City • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups DET4, @TOR4 Rostered 65% It's true that Pasquantino hasn't delivered on the hype yet, but he's making a ton of contact and delivering top-shelf exit velocities. As long as that continues, it's only a matter of time, and an eight-game week that includes four games against the Tigers pitching staff seems like the right time.

Riley Greene CF DET Detroit • #31 • Age: 21 Matchups @KC4, @CLE4 Rostered 81% Greene is another recent call-up whose underlying numbers paint a much rosier outlook than the actual production. The plate discipline has been excellent, and he's moved up to the leadoff spot recently, putting him in position to take advantage of an eight-game week with some favorable hitter matchups.

Isaac Paredes 3B TB Tampa Bay • #17 • Age: 23 Matchups BOS4, BAL3 Rostered 71% Paredes has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past couple weeks, is eligible at three different positions, and gets to enjoy a seven-game slate that concludes with three games against Orioles pitchers. He's also been particularly productive at home, despite Tropicana Field's reputation, and that's where the Rays will spend the entire week.

Garrett Cooper 1B MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 31 Matchups PIT4, PHI3 Rostered 45% Cooper is in the 90th percentile for expected batting average and has been batting over .350 since the start of June, making him a gimme in a week with four games against the Pirates pitching staff.

Michael Harris CF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 21 Matchups NYM3, @WAS4 Rostered 79% The Braves' matchups are merely so-so this week, but Harris' roster rate is nearing a point where I can no longer get away with calling him a sleeper. So here's once more, for old time's sake. The power/speed combo is too enticing to pass up, particularly from a hitter who doesn't beat himself with strikeouts.

Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 27 Matchups OAK3, SEA4 Rostered 57% Lowe has been so hot for the past month, batting .337 (34 for 101) with seven homers and a .995 OPS, that I'd rather not get caught up in the matchups, which are merely OK. Bottom line is he deserves more attention than he's getting, particularly since this hot streak coincides with an improved launch angle.

Josh Naylor 1B CLE Cleveland • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups CHW4, DET4 Rostered 70% Naylor has sat out the past few games with what sounds like a mild back issue, so you'll want to make sure he returns over the weekend before you commit to using him. The Guardians are projected to face nothing but right-handers in all eight of their games. Naylor is batting .304 with a .952 OPS against righties.

Luke Voit DH SD San Diego • #45 • Age: 31 Matchups @COL4, ARI3 Rostered 58% Voit has cooled off again after showing signs of life in mid-June. One of the venues that got him going then was Coors Field, where he went 5 for 10 with a home run and four doubles. The Padres are returning there for four games this week.

Franmil Reyes DH CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 27 Matchups CHW4, DET4 Rostered 68% Reyes' power stroke appears to be coming around with three home runs already in July. Strikeouts remain an issue, but having eight games on the schedule this week, including four against the Tigers pitching staff, gives him a greater margin for error.