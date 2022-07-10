Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (July 11-17). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|2
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|3
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
S. Strider RP ATL Spencer Strider RP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|9
|10
C. Sale SP BOS Chris Sale SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|11
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|12
|13
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|14
|15
|16
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|17
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|18
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|19
C. Flexen SP SEA Chris Flexen SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|20
J. Winder SP MIN Josh Winder SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|21
|22
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
@
|
@
|23
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|24
|25
M. Pineda SP DET Michael Pineda SP DET
|
@
|
@
|26
|27
A. Sampson RP CHC Adrian Sampson RP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|28
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|29
|30
B. Brieske SP DET Beau Brieske SP DET
|
@
|
@
|31
|32
|33
J. Alexander SP MIL Jason Alexander SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|34
A. Martinez SP OAK Adrian Martinez SP OAK
|
@
|
@
|35
D. Castano SP MIA Daniel Castano SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|36
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|37
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|38
J. Urena SP COL Jose Urena SP COL
|
vs
|
vs