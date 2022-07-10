Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. SEA, vs. ATL Rostered 83% Gray has turned his season around by upping his breaking ball use, but he leaned on his fastball more in his latest start and still dominated. With a 2.78 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11.4 K/9 in his past six starts, he's looking like a must-start in a two-start week.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. OAK Rostered 82% Now free from the thin air of Colorado, Gray is getting more movement on his slider, and it's beginning to show up in the results. The Athletics are basically running a Triple-A lineup out there, so he should make easy work of them.

Merrill Kelly SP ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33 Matchups at SF, at SD Rostered 80% Kelly is sort of the ultimate streamer pitcher, generally good for a quality outing but rarely dominant. His matchups this week are shaky (Giants and Padres), but hey, there's two of them.

David Peterson SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 26 Matchups at ATL, at CHC Rostered 56% Peterson has made better use of his slider in recent starts, his whiff rate spiking as a result. He's coming off a shaky outing at Cincinnati, which might make you nervous about his upcoming start against the Braves, but both them and his second opponent (Cubs) are vulnerable to strikeouts.

Jose Urquidy SP HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. OAK Rostered 80% Urquidy is riding a streak of five straight quality starts, including three with just one run allowed. He still has his vulnerabilities, but they're unlikely to sink him against an Athletics offense that ranks second-to-last in runs scored.

Zach Plesac SP CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 78% Plesac had his streak of seven straight quality starts snapped Sunday. He had put together a 2.14 ERA during that stretch but also averaged just 6.9 K/9. He was performing over his head, clearly, but I'd still bet on him beginning a new streak this week against a Tigers offense that ranks dead last in runs scored.

Chris Flexen SP SEA Seattle • #77 • Age: 28 Matchups at WAS, at TEX Rostered 41% Flexen's overall numbers are lackluster, but he has been fairly steady over his past eight starts, allowing no more than three earned runs in any of them for a 3.09 ERA. It feels like it could all come crashing down at any moment, but with two starts this week, including a particularly favorable one at the Nationals, he's worth a roll of the dice.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup at STL Rostered 47% Lodolo sizzled in his first start back from the IL, showing all the bat-missing potential you'd expect from a top prospect. It came against the Mets, which is part of the reason I might risk using him against a Cardinals offense that rates similarly. He'd rank higher with a better matchup, of course.

Josh Winder SP MIN Minnesota • #74 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. MIL, vs. CHW Rostered 16% Winder hasn't been missing bats like he was earlier in the year, before losing time to a shoulder impingement, but the results have remained decent. With a roster rate of only 16 percent, he's almost certainly available in your league and has a particularly favorable matchup against the White Sox in a two-start week. I have to throw one in for the deep leaguers, right?