If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
George Kirby SP
SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24
Of Kirby's two matchups this week, the one against the Rangers is at least halfway decent. The Astros not so much, but he's of the caliber of pitcher you should be looking to use whenever he's in line for two starts.
CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22
Greene's inconsistencies as a rookie are well documented, but the Marlins offense was in a dire state heading into the All-Star break. As long as he's throwing strikes, he should be able to deal damage.
TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29
Springs will be making only his second start back from a leg injury, which brings with it workload concerns, but he still offers big bat-missing appeal and will be facing a middling offense that's vulnerable to left-handers in particular.
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32
Stripling has been on a nice run with a 2.13 ERA in eight starts since rejoining the starting rotation, which is enough reason to look to him in a two-start week. One of those starts being against the 30th-ranked Tigers offense makes him a fairly easy recommendation.
SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 30
The enigma that is Marco Gonzales continues. He's thrown six innings or more in eight of his past nine starts and allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of them, making him an uneasy but sensible play in a two-start week.
HOU Houston • #17 • Age: 32
The Astros won't go six-man forever, which means Odorizzi is pitching for his job. His next start will be his third straight against the Athletics, but you can't ask for a much better matchup. Add a second start against the Mariners, and he should be in business this week.
Alex Cobb SP
SF San Francisco • #38 • Age: 34
The season stat line is still underwhelming, but Cobb has a 2.22 ERA in four July starts and a 2.94 xFIP overall. His splitter could give an inexperienced Cubs lineup fits this week.
Alex Wood SP
SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31
It took half the season, but Wood has finally begun to pitch up to his peripherals, allowing a total of one earned run in three July starts. He has an inviting matchup against a strikeout-prone Cubs lineup this week.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 26
The ERA and WHIP clearly aren't where we wanted them to be, but Suarez threw five shutout innings in his first start back from a back injury last time out. He's usable at least in points leagues in a two-start week, especially since one of those matchups is against the Pirates.
Zach Plesac SP
CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 27
A strong June raised Plesac's roster rate so that he barely qualifies as a sleeper anymore, but he's looked vulnerable again in July. His matchups against the Red Sox and Rays are nothing special, but if you're intent on maximizing volume, you could do worse than him.