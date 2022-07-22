George Kirby SP SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. TEX, at HOU Rostered 70% Of Kirby's two matchups this week, the one against the Rangers is at least halfway decent. The Astros not so much, but he's of the caliber of pitcher you should be looking to use whenever he's in line for two starts.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 75% Greene's inconsistencies as a rookie are well documented, but the Marlins offense was in a dire state heading into the All-Star break. As long as he's throwing strikes, he should be able to deal damage.

Jeffrey Springs SP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 70% Springs will be making only his second start back from a leg injury, which brings with it workload concerns, but he still offers big bat-missing appeal and will be facing a middling offense that's vulnerable to left-handers in particular.

Ross Stripling SP TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. STL, vs. DET Rostered 58% Stripling has been on a nice run with a 2.13 ERA in eight starts since rejoining the starting rotation, which is enough reason to look to him in a two-start week. One of those starts being against the 30th-ranked Tigers offense makes him a fairly easy recommendation.

Marco Gonzales SP SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. TEX, at HOU Rostered 65% The enigma that is Marco Gonzales continues. He's thrown six innings or more in eight of his past nine starts and allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of them, making him an uneasy but sensible play in a two-start week.

Jake Odorizzi SP HOU Houston • #17 • Age: 32 Matchups at OAK, vs. SEA Rostered 39% The Astros won't go six-man forever, which means Odorizzi is pitching for his job. His next start will be his third straight against the Athletics, but you can't ask for a much better matchup. Add a second start against the Mariners, and he should be in business this week.

Alex Cobb SP SF San Francisco • #38 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. CHC Rostered 75% The season stat line is still underwhelming, but Cobb has a 2.22 ERA in four July starts and a 2.94 xFIP overall. His splitter could give an inexperienced Cubs lineup fits this week.

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. CHC Rostered 77% It took half the season, but Wood has finally begun to pitch up to his peripherals, allowing a total of one earned run in three July starts. He has an inviting matchup against a strikeout-prone Cubs lineup this week.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. ATL, at PIT Rostered 67% The ERA and WHIP clearly aren't where we wanted them to be, but Suarez threw five shutout innings in his first start back from a back injury last time out. He's usable at least in points leagues in a two-start week, especially since one of those matchups is against the Pirates.