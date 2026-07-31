Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight A.J. Ewing, Bryson Stott

Ty France 1B SD San Diego • #25 • Age: 32 Matchups @ARI4, HOU3 Rostered 47% Ty France has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past month-plus, batting .343 (34 for 99) with eight home runs in his past 27 games, so he's almost too obvious of a recommendation with the Padres having the most favorable hitter matchups. The trick is whether you can fit another first baseman in your lineup.

A.J. Ewing CF NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 21 Matchups @CLE3, @PIT3 Rostered 68% A.J. Ewing has really settled in over his past 30 games, batting .287 (33 for 115) with five homers and seven steals, and probably shouldn't be available in as many leagues as he is. There's nothing special about the Mets' matchups this week, but since they're not exactly prohibitive, no need to overthink it.

Bryce Eldridge DH SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 21 Matchups @TEX3, DET3 Rostered 69% The waiver wire is looking pretty bleak, to be honest, which is why I'm going back to the Bryce Eldridge well even though he's been quiet in July and the Giants' matchups are middle of the road this week. His data set is still strong enough that I wouldn't want to shy away from him in favor of some scrub on the waiver wire.

Heriberto Hernandez LF MIA Miami • #13 • Age: 26 Matchups @ATL3, LAA3 Rostered 33% Once again, the recommendation here is less about the matchups than the hitter himself. Heriberto Hernandez is batting .261 (42 for 161) with 14 homers and a .916 OPS in 45 games since the start of June and might be the most under-rostered hitter in all of Fantasy.

Bryson Stott 2B PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 28 Matchups WAS4, TOR3 Rostered 62% Bryson Stott has also been swinging a hot bat since the start of June, which is long enough that it may not be just a hot streak. Of course, he has only two home runs during that stretch to go along with a .292 (52 for 178) batting average and seven stolen bases, so the upside is pretty limited. You can trust him to maximize it with the Phillies' second-ranked hitter schedule, though.

Jackson Holliday 2B BAL Baltimore • #7 • Age: 22 Matchups LAA3, @TEX3 Rostered 58% Jackson Holliday has been piling up multi-hit games recently for a .519 batting average in his past eight games, though only two of his 14 hits during that stretch have been for extra bases (both doubles). There isn't compelling evidence yet that he's broken through, but the matchups are favorable enough for him to sustain this hot streak, hopefully, featuring pitchers like Grayson Rodriguez, Ryan Johnson, Kumar Rocker and Cal Quantrill.

Cole Carrigg CF COL Colorado • #16 • Age: 24 Matchups TB3, @STL3 Rostered 66% Enough with the matchup plays. I'm back to pointing out hitters who are simply under-rostered during this sad week for waiver wire pickups. The Rockies have a home series and an away series, with middling matchups across the board, but Cole Carrigg has sustained a quality slash line during his brief stay in the bigs and is batting .361 (13 for 36) in his past 10 games.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 29 Matchups WAS4, TOR3 Rostered 53% The Phillies have a slate full of mashable pitchers like Zack Littell, Jake Irvin, Miles Mikolas, Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber, so I need to identify someone other than Bryson Stott who could take advantage. Why not Alec Bohm, who has an OPS about 100 points better at home, which is where all seven of the Phillies' games are this week?

Heliot Ramos LF SF San Francisco • #17 • Age: 26 Matchups @TEX3, DET3 Rostered 49% How thin is my reasoning getting for these hitter recs? Heliot Ramos had a four-hit game Wednesday and has a ton of red on his Baseball Savant page. Sign me up!