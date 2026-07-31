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Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight A.J. Ewing, Bryson Stott

Best matchups include the Padres, Phillies and Diamondbacks

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Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're often the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Check back Sunday for the latest updates, but be forewarned: The most extensive changes likely won't happen until after the trade deadline Monday.

Sleeper hitters for Week 20 (Aug. 3-9)
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Ty France 1B
SD San Diego • #25 • Age: 32
Matchups
@ARI4, HOU3
Rostered
47%
Ty France has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past month-plus, batting .343 (34 for 99) with eight home runs in his past 27 games, so he's almost too obvious of a recommendation with the Padres having the most favorable hitter matchups. The trick is whether you can fit another first baseman in your lineup.
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A.J. Ewing CF
NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 21
Matchups
@CLE3, @PIT3
Rostered
68%
A.J. Ewing has really settled in over his past 30 games, batting .287 (33 for 115) with five homers and seven steals, and probably shouldn't be available in as many leagues as he is. There's nothing special about the Mets' matchups this week, but since they're not exactly prohibitive, no need to overthink it.
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Bryce Eldridge DH
SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 21
Matchups
@TEX3, DET3
Rostered
69%
The waiver wire is looking pretty bleak, to be honest, which is why I'm going back to the Bryce Eldridge well even though he's been quiet in July and the Giants' matchups are middle of the road this week. His data set is still strong enough that I wouldn't want to shy away from him in favor of some scrub on the waiver wire.
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Heriberto Hernandez LF
MIA Miami • #13 • Age: 26
Matchups
@ATL3, LAA3
Rostered
33%
Once again, the recommendation here is less about the matchups than the hitter himself. Heriberto Hernandez is batting .261 (42 for 161) with 14 homers and a .916 OPS in 45 games since the start of June and might be the most under-rostered hitter in all of Fantasy.
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Bryson Stott 2B
PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 28
Matchups
WAS4, TOR3
Rostered
62%
Bryson Stott has also been swinging a hot bat since the start of June, which is long enough that it may not be just a hot streak. Of course, he has only two home runs during that stretch to go along with a .292 (52 for 178) batting average and seven stolen bases, so the upside is pretty limited. You can trust him to maximize it with the Phillies' second-ranked hitter schedule, though.
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Jackson Holliday 2B
BAL Baltimore • #7 • Age: 22
Matchups
LAA3, @TEX3
Rostered
58%
Jackson Holliday has been piling up multi-hit games recently for a .519 batting average in his past eight games, though only two of his 14 hits during that stretch have been for extra bases (both doubles). There isn't compelling evidence yet that he's broken through, but the matchups are favorable enough for him to sustain this hot streak, hopefully, featuring pitchers like Grayson Rodriguez, Ryan Johnson, Kumar Rocker and Cal Quantrill.
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Cole Carrigg CF
COL Colorado • #16 • Age: 24
Matchups
TB3, @STL3
Rostered
66%
Enough with the matchup plays. I'm back to pointing out hitters who are simply under-rostered during this sad week for waiver wire pickups. The Rockies have a home series and an away series, with middling matchups across the board, but Cole Carrigg has sustained a quality slash line during his brief stay in the bigs and is batting .361 (13 for 36) in his past 10 games.
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Alec Bohm 3B
PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 29
Matchups
WAS4, TOR3
Rostered
53%
The Phillies have a slate full of mashable pitchers like Zack Littell, Jake Irvin, Miles Mikolas, Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber, so I need to identify someone other than Bryson Stott who could take advantage. Why not Alec Bohm, who has an OPS about 100 points better at home, which is where all seven of the Phillies' games are this week?
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Heliot Ramos LF
SF San Francisco • #17 • Age: 26
Matchups
@TEX3, DET3
Rostered
49%
How thin is my reasoning getting for these hitter recs? Heliot Ramos had a four-hit game Wednesday and has a ton of red on his Baseball Savant page. Sign me up!
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Ryan Waldschmidt CF
ARI Arizona • #15 • Age: 23
Matchups
SD4, LAD3
Rostered
25%
Ryan Waldschmidt actually has looked a lot better since returning from the minors, batting .333 (11 for 33) and hitting the ball 91.6 mph on average, but because he hasn't been playing quite every day, I can only rank him 10th here even with the Diamondbacks having the third-best hitter matchups. It helps that three of the seven pitchers on tap are lefties, against whom he has a .342 batting average and .864 OPS.

Best hitter matchups for Week 20

1. Padres @ARI4, HOU3
2. Phillies WAS4, TOR3
3. Diamondbacks SD4, LAD3
4. Reds ATH3, @WAS3
5. Red Sox CHW3, ATH3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 20

1. White Sox @BOS3, CLE3
2. Braves MIA3, @NYY3
3. Mariners DET3, TB3
4. Brewers PIT4, MIN3
5. Tigers @SEA3, @SF3

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