Jacob Lopez SP ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. TOR, vs. SEA Rostered 62% Jacob Lopez will have a permanent spot atop this list until we get his roster rate up to 80 percent. He's a particularly obvious choice this week, lining up to face the two worst offenses in baseball (as if his 2.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 10.9 K/9 over his past nine turns wasn't reason enough).

Andrew Painter SP PHI Philadelphia • #24 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. HOU, at ATL Rostered 66% Andrew Painter has been nearly as effective as Lopez since returning from the minors, riding a new changeup to a 3.12 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 in seven starts. His matchups aren't as favorable, but because there's two of them, he's basically a no-brainer.

Tyler Mahle SP ATL Atlanta • #54 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. PHI Rostered 73% Provided Tyler Mahle comes through in his start against the Phillies over the weekend, I'm down to use him in a Week 25 rematch. He's been in peak form in his five starts with the Braves, fading his cutter en route to a 1.48 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 9.5 K/9.

Cal Quantrill RP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31 Matchup at SEA Rostered 43% Cal Quantrill has a history of mediocrity and hasn't been doing anything all that different this year, yet he has a 1.25 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 in his past eight turns. He's in Seattle for his next start, which is the best opponent and venue that a pitcher could ask for.

Walbert Urena SP LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22 Matchup at WAS Rostered 70% I lost my nerve with Walbert Urena after a couple of bumpy outings and wound up missing his best start yet, one in which he went seven strong against the Yankees. The Nationals haven't been the offensive juggernaut in the second half that they were in the first half, but Urena's proclivity for ground balls helps to limit damage regardless.

Hayden Wesneski SP HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 28 Matchups at PHI, at TB Rostered 56% Hayden Wesneski's return from Tommy John surgery has gone pretty well, seeing as he has a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in seven starts, but his strikeout and walk rates leave something to be desired. He could also ask for better matchups, which is why he's more of a good two-start option than a great one this week.

Landen Roupp SP SF San Francisco • #65 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. STL, vs. SD Rostered 66% Landen Roupp recently ended a five-start spiral with back-to-back one-run outings, though I should note that each lasted only five innings. He's also still a significant WHIP risk because of his vulnerability to walks, but as long as that's not your category of greatest need in a 5x5 league, you could justify using him for two starts.

Brandon Young SP BAL Baltimore • #63 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 54% Brandon Young is coming off back-to-back quality starts and has been surprisingly steady this year. He's not much of a bat-misser, which is part of what makes his success so dubious, but he actually did miss bats in his latest turn, collecting 10 whiffs on his splitter alone. It's a positive development as he heads into a favorable matchup against the Guardians.

Zebby Matthews SP MIN Minnesota • #52 • Age: 26 Matchup at DET Rostered 51% While it's not clear what's led to the improvement for Zebby Matthews, he has nonetheless put together three consecutive one-run outings, with the latest two lasting seven-plus innings. Provided he doesn't fall flat on his face against the White Sox over the weekend, he's a promising choice against the Tigers' 20th-ranked offense.