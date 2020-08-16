Watch Now: How Do The Cardinals Finish The 2020 Season? ( 2:28 )

The Cardinals are finally back in action, but now it's the Reds that are the problem.

It doesn't look like a full-blown outbreak. They had one player test positive Friday, which was enough to cancel Saturday's and Sunday's games against the Pirates. So far, all other relevant persons have tested negative, so the hope is they were able to contain the spread.

Could they turn up another positive test between now and the start of their series at the Royals Tuesday? It's possible. Could MLB decide to cancel that series anyway out of an abundance of caution? It's less likely, but we can't completely rule it out. And then, of course, their four-game series at the Cardinals to close out the week also hangs in the balance, as if that team needed more postponements.

The situation is iffy enough that I'm removing Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker from these sleeper rankings, as much as I'd like to recommend them. You'll want to play it cautiously with your Royals and Cardinals as well, at least until the Reds have been officially cleared.

In the meantime, you may be interested in these 10 sleeper hitters rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We discussed sleepers hitters and two-start pitchers for Week 5 Friday on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 5 (Aug. 17-23) Eric Hosmer 1B SD San Diego • #30 • Age: 30 Matchups @TEX2, TEX2, HOU3 OWNED 75% He appears to be over his stomach issues finally, having started six of the Padres' past seven games, and so far, his efforts to elevate the ball more have had the desired effect power-wise. Anthony Santander RF BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 25 Matchups TOR3, BOS4 OWNED 61% One of the hottest hitters from the past week will benefit from a full slate at Camden Yards and may be more than just a hot-hand play with how much he's elevating and how little he's striking out. Brandon Nimmo CF NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 27 Matchups @MIA4, NYY3 OWNED 52% Even while getting more chances against lefties this year, he's been on base constantly and is making more consistent contact, too. Both the expected stats and this week's matchups suggest even better times are ahead. Renato Nunez DH BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, BOS4 OWNED 74% The early power display has been impressive, and now he gets a full week at home against some bottom-feeder pitchers, especially in that Red Sox series. Jesus Aguilar 1B MIA Miami • #24 • Age: 30 Matchups NYM4, @WAS4 OWNED 43% So far, he has looked more like the Jesus Aguilar who broke through with 35 homers and 108 RBI two years ago than whatever we saw last year. Here's to more of that in an eight-game week. Nick Solak CF TEX Texas • #15 • Age: 25 Matchups SD2, @SD2, @SEA3 OWNED 36% With two doubles and a homer Friday, the power is beginning to pick up for a player who has demonstrated a strong batting average profile so far, and the matchups this week could fuel even more of it. Ian Happ CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 26 Matchups STL3, CHW3 OWNED 60% While he hasn't been playing quite every day, Ian Happ has cut down on his strikeouts even more this year and is killing the ball whenever he's in the lineup. He's looking like he may take a stud turn this year. Dominic Smith LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIA4, NYY3 OWNED 24% He has been putting the ball in the air more this year, and it's led to big power production so far. There are enough righties on the schedule for him to take advantage of the favorable matchups. Alex Verdugo RF BOS Boston • #99 • Age: 24 Matchups @NYY1, PHI2, @BAL4 OWNED 67% He hasn't capitalized on his recent move up the lineup, but the matchups make him worth keeping active for another week, especially since he's missing Aaron Nola in that Phillies series. Robbie Grossman LF OAK Oakland • #8 • Age: 30 Matchups @ARI2, ARI2, LAA3 OWNED 9% He has only gotten to play against righties, but fortunately, that's all the Athletics have on the schedule this week. The production, including a newfound aggressiveness on the base paths, has been incredible so far.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 5

1. Nationals @ATL3, MIA4

2. Red Sox @NYY1, PHI2, @BAL4

3. Mets @MIA4, NYY3

4. Angels SF2, @SF2, @OAK3

5. Indians @PIT3, DET3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 5

1. Rays @NYY3, TOR3

2. Pirates CLE3, MIL3

3. Rockies @HOU2, HOU2, @LAD3

4. Tigers @CHW4, @CLE3

5. Mariners @LAD2, LAD2, TEX3