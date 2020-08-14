Watch Now: How Do The Cardinals Finish The 2020 Season? (2:28)

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.

These are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (Aug. 17-23):

Must-starts, all formats
1
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
@ PITPittsburgh vs DETDetroit
2
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
vs SFSan Francisco @ OAKOakland
3
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs OAKOakland @ SFSan Francisco
4
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
vs KCKansas City @ KCKansas City
5
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
vs COLColorado @ SDSan Diego
6
C. Paddack SP SD Chris Paddack SP SD
@ TEXTexas vs HOUHouston
7
H. Ryu SP TOR Hyun-Jin Ryu SP TOR
@ BALBaltimore @ TBTampa Bay
8
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs STLSt. Louis vs CHWChi. White Sox
9
J. Urias SP LAD Julio Urias SP LAD
vs SEASeattle vs COLColorado
10
R. Stripling SP LAD Ross Stripling SP LAD
vs SEASeattle vs COLColorado
Sleepers and questionables
11
B. Snell SP TB Blake Snell SP TB
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees vs TORToronto
12
N. Pearson SP TOR Nate Pearson SP TOR
@ BALBaltimore @ TBTampa Bay
13
M. Minor SP TEX Mike Minor SP TEX
vs SDSan Diego @ SEASeattle
14
M. Tanaka SP NYY Masahiro Tanaka SP NYY
vs TBTampa Bay @ NYMN.Y. Mets
15
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
vs DETDetroit @ CHCChi. Cubs
16
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
vs BOSBoston @ NYMN.Y. Mets
17
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
@ ARIArizona vs LAAL.A. Angels
Better left for points leagues
18
Z. Eflin SP PHI Zach Eflin SP PHI
@ BOSBoston @ ATLAtlanta
19
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
vs SFSan Francisco @ OAKOakland
20
A. Voth SP WAS Austin Voth SP WAS
@ ATLAtlanta vs MIAMiami
21
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@ HOUHouston @ LADL.A. Dodgers
22
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
@ CHWChi. White Sox @ CLECleveland
23
Z. Davies SP SD Zach Davies SP SD
@ TEXTexas vs HOUHouston
24
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
@ MINMinnesota vs MINMinnesota
25
B. Bielak RP HOU Brandon Bielak RP HOU
vs COLColorado @ SDSan Diego
26
J. Arrieta SP PHI Jake Arrieta SP PHI
@ BOSBoston @ ATLAtlanta
27
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
@ HOUHouston @ LADL.A. Dodgers
28
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@ MIAMiami vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
No thanks
29
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
@ ATLAtlanta vs MIAMiami
30
L. Weaver SP ARI Luke Weaver SP ARI
vs OAKOakland @ SFSan Francisco
31
Z. Godley SP BOS Zack Godley SP BOS
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ BALBaltimore
32
T. Williams SP PIT Trevor Williams SP PIT
vs CLECleveland vs MILMilwaukee
33
T. Anderson SP SF Tyler Anderson SP SF
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs ARIArizona
34
J. Lyles SP TEX Jordan Lyles SP TEX
vs SDSan Diego @ SEASeattle
35
M. Fiers SP OAK Mike Fiers SP OAK
@ ARIArizona vs LAAL.A. Angels
36
J. Dunn SP SEA Justin Dunn SP SEA
@ LADL.A. Dodgers vs TEXTexas
37
J. Yamamoto SP MIA Jordan Yamamoto SP MIA
vs NYMN.Y. Mets @ WASWashington
38
W. LeBlanc SP BAL Wade LeBlanc SP BAL
vs TORToronto vs BOSBoston
39
T. Alexander RP DET Tyler Alexander RP DET
@ CHWChi. White Sox @ CLECleveland
40
T. Cahill SP SF Trevor Cahill SP SF
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs ARIArizona
41
R. Gsellman SP NYM Robert Gsellman SP NYM
@ MIAMiami vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
42
G. Gonzalez SP CHW Gio Gonzalez SP CHW
vs DETDetroit @ CHCChi. Cubs
43
E. Lauer SP MIL Eric Lauer SP MIL
@ MINMinnesota @ PITPittsburgh
44
T. Eshelman SP BAL Tom Eshelman SP BAL
vs TORToronto vs BOSBoston