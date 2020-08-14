Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.
These are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (Aug. 17-23):
|1
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
DETDetroit
|2
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
@
OAKOakland
|3
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|4
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
|
vs
KCKansas City
|
@
KCKansas City
|5
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
|
vs
COLColorado
|
@
SDSan Diego
|6
C. Paddack SP SD Chris Paddack SP SD
|
@
TEXTexas
|
vs
HOUHouston
|7
|8
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|9
|10
R. Stripling SP LAD Ross Stripling SP LAD
|
vs
SEASeattle
|
vs
COLColorado
|11
B. Snell SP TB Blake Snell SP TB
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
vs
TORToronto
|12
N. Pearson SP TOR Nate Pearson SP TOR
|
@
BALBaltimore
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|13
|14
|15
|16
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
|
vs
BOSBoston
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|17
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
|
@
ARIArizona
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|18
|19
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
@
OAKOakland
|20
|21
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
HOUHouston
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|22
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
CLECleveland
|23
|24
|25
|26
J. Arrieta SP PHI Jake Arrieta SP PHI
|
@
BOSBoston
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|27
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
|
@
HOUHouston
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|28
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
MIAMiami
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees