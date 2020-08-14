Watch Now: Takeaways From Charlie Blackmon's Incredible Start (1:26)

Look, I'm as unimpressed as you are.

It turns out Week 5 (Aug. 17-23) may not be the time to try to pull a rabbit out of your hat. Granted, it's the most crowded slate we've seen all year, but it seems like the right pitchers all have the wrong matchups and vice versa.

Or maybe it's just that CBS Sports users are so on top of the pitching market that most anyone with a whisper of hope is already rostered in more than 80 percent of leagues, disqualifying them for a list. The pool of usable starting pitchers is fairly small, all things considered, so to think I'm going to identify 10 every week who are worth the price of admission, well ... I'm good, but I'm not that good.

It's why I try to remind you at every turn that streamer pitchers are in-case-of-emergency plays. For most of you, the best choices to fill out your pitching staff are already on your roster. 

But hey, everyone needs to throw up a prayer sometimes, and if you find yourself in that spot for Week 5, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper pitchers for Week 5 (Aug. 17-23)
headshot-image
Tyler Chatwood SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. STL
ROSTERED
77%
He gets a pass for the one abysmal start, especially if he bounces back over the weekend, and will be facing a Cardinals lineup that has been on the sidelines for two weeks.
headshot-image
Dylan Cease SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. DET, at CHC
ROSTERED
54%
He's not getting the whiffs to legitimize the possibility of a breakout, but he keeps coming through with favorable matchups and has another one in a two-start week.
headshot-image
Jordan Montgomery SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. BOS, at NYM
ROSTERED
72%
After a strong preseason showing, he has been adequate through three starts, earning a look in a week with two middling matchups.
headshot-image
Nathan Eovaldi SP
BOS Boston • #17 • Age: 30
Matchups
at BAL
ROSTERED
75%
If Nathan Eovaldi flashes the same curveball over the weekend that allowed him to pile up 10 strikeouts on 18 whiffs in his previous start, he might soar to the top of these rankings.
headshot-image
Matt Shoemaker SP
TOR Toronto • #34 • Age: 33
Matchups
at TB
ROSTERED
54%
He's such an easy pick for these rankings week after week because he's efficient enough to throw six-plus innings with ease if his splitter is working.
headshot-image
Chris Bassitt SP
OAK Oakland • #40 • Age: 31
Matchups
at ARI, vs. LAA
ROSTERED
68%
Chris Bassitt isn't a big bat-misser, but he has a long enough track record of run prevention to get the benefit of the doubt in a two-start week.
headshot-image
Zach Eflin SP
PHI Philadelphia • #56 • Age: 26
Matchups
at BOS, at ATL
ROSTERED
73%
Zach Eflin set a career high for strikeouts (10) and swinging strikes (19) last time out, so of course he'd be in line for two starts immediately after. It's an obvious trap play, but nonetheless one to consider.
headshot-image
Touki Toussaint SP
ATL Atlanta • #62 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. PHI
ROSTERED
29%
A nine-strikeout effort two turns ago put Touki Toussaint back on the Fantasy map, and even though his follow-up effort against the Yankees was shaky, he has a fairer matchup this week.
headshot-image
Anthony DeSclafani SP
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 30
Matchups
at KC
ROSTERED
64%
We'll overlook him getting crushed by the Pirates last time out given that he was strong in his first two outings and had a 3.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a strikeout per inning last year.
headshot-image
Alex Cobb SP
BAL Baltimore • #17 • Age: 32
Matchups
vs. BOS
ROSTERED
33%
He has gotten better results with his splitter this year and has delivered four solid outings as a result. The Red Sox offense has been lacking so far.