I think the Cardinals might actually be ready to play this time.

They're running out of time to have enough time to factor into the 2020 mix at all, which means they're probably going to find a way to make it work through creative travel plans and roster management. They're in line to play nine games, actually, in Week 5 (Aug. 17-23), which is unheard of, but doubleheaders will become a regular occurrence for them moving forward.

Thing is, after two weeks of inactivity, won't all their hitters be rusty? Who would you actually trust to start, nine games or not? New arrival Dylan Carlson has at least been playing intrasquad games at the minor-league site, but he's of course unproven at the major-league level.

Hopefully, they'll be able to play their three games at the White Sox this weekend to give us a better concept of how Week 5 will unfold, but presuming all Cardinals hitters are still suboptimal plays, you may be interested in these 10 sleepers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 4 (Aug. 10-16) Nick Senzel CF CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 25 Matchups @KC2, @STL4 OWNED 70% The matchups are OK, but this pick is more about how he's profiling at the plate, looking like a sleeping giant with an improved launch angle and much harder contact than a year ago. Brandon Nimmo CF NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 27 Matchups @MIA4, NYY3 OWNED 52% Even while getting more chances against lefties this year, he's been on base constantly and is making more consistent contact, too. Both the expected stats and this week's matchups suggest even better times are ahead. Renato Nunez DH BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, BOS4 OWNED 74% The early power display has been impressive, and now he gets a full week at home against some bottom-feeder pitchers, especially in that Red Sox series. Anthony Santander RF BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 25 Matchups TOR3, BOS4 OWNED 61% One of the hottest hitters heading into the weekend will also benefit from a full slate at Camden Yards and may offer more sustainability with how much he's elevating and how little he's striking out. Jesus Aguilar 1B MIA Miami • #24 • Age: 30 Matchups NYM4, @WAS4 OWNED 43% So far, he has looked more like the Jesus Aguilar who broke through with 35 homers and 108 RBI two years ago than whatever we saw last year. Here's to more of that in an eight-game week. Jesse Winker DH CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 26 Matchups @KC2, @STL4 OWNED 34% The power stroke that was missing for Jesse Winker last year has shown up recently, and he remains an on-base machine who lately has been getting to play against both lefties and righties. Ian Happ CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 26 Matchups STL3, CHW3 OWNED 60% While he hasn't been playing quite every day, Ian Happ has cut down on his strikeouts even more this year and is killing the ball whenever he's in the lineup. He's looking like he may take a stud turn this year. Alex Verdugo RF BOS Boston • #99 • Age: 24 Matchups @NYY1, PHI2, @BAL4 OWNED 67% He hasn't capitalized on his recent move up the lineup, but the matchups make him worth keeping active for another week, especially since he's missing Aaron Nola in that Phillies series. Robbie Grossman LF OAK Oakland • #8 • Age: 30 Matchups @ARI2, ARI2, LAA3 OWNED 9% He has only gotten to play against righties, but fortunately, that's all the Athletics have on the schedule this week. The production, including a newfound aggressiveness on the base paths, has been incredible so far. Dominic Smith LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIA4, NYY3 OWNED 24% He has been putting the ball in the air more this year, and it's led to big power production so far. There are enough righties on the schedule for him to take advantage of the favorable matchups.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 5

1. Nationals @ATL3, MIA4

2. Red Sox @NYY1, PHI2, @BAL4

3. Mets @MIA4, NYY3

4. Angels SF2, @SF2, @OAK3

5. Indians @PIT3, DET3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 5

1. Rays @NYY3, TOR3

2. Pirates CLE3, MIL3

3. Rockies @HOU2, HOU2, @LAD3

4. Tigers @CHW4, @CLE3

5. Mariners @LAD2, LAD2, TEX3