Fantasy Baseball Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature MacKenzie Gore, Sonny Gray
Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up
Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 9 (May 18-24). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
N. McLean SP NYM Nolan McLean SP NYM
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@
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@
|2
S. Imanaga RP CHC Shota Imanaga RP CHC
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vs
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vs
|3
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
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@
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vs
|4
D. Cease SP TOR Dylan Cease SP TOR
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@
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vs
|5
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
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vs
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vs
|6
P. Messick P CLE Parker Messick P CLE
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@
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@
|7
|8
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
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@
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vs
Advisable in most cases
|9
|10
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
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vs
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vs
|11
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
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vs
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@
|12
M. Gore SP TEX MacKenzie Gore SP TEX
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@
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@
|13
|14
|15
S. Gray SP BOS Sonny Gray SP BOS
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vs
Better left for points leagues
|16
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
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@
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vs
|17
|18
|19
|20
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
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vs
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vs
|21
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
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vs
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vs
|22
A. Painter SP PHI Andrew Painter SP PHI
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vs
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vs
|23
F. Griffin SP WAS Foster Griffin SP WAS
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vs
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No thanks
|24
N. Schultz SP CHW Noah Schultz SP CHW
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@
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@
|25
J. Ritchie SP ATL JR Ritchie SP ATL
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@
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vs
|26
C. Scott SP NYM Christian Scott SP NYM
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@
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@
|27
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
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vs
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vs
|28
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
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vs
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@
|29
|30
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
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@
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@
|31
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
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vs
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@
|32
J. Lopez RP ATH Jacob Lopez RP ATH
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@
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@
|33
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
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@
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@
|34
J. Quintana SP COL Jose Quintana SP COL
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vs
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@
|35
P. Corbin SP TOR Patrick Corbin SP TOR
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@
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vs
|36
|37
S. Woods Richardson RP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson RP MIN
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vs
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@