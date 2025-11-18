Fraser Ellard: Retires from baseball
Ellard retired from professional baseball Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Ellard will hang up his cleats after just two seasons in the majors, during which he posted a 3.95 ERA and 1.39 WHIP alongside a 48:31 K:BB across 41 innings with the White Sox.
