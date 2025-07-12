White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Returned to Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox returned Ellard to Triple-A Charlotte following Friday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
Ellard struck out a batter while tossing a scoreless inning during the first game of the twin bill. Now that his duties as Chicago's 27th man have been fulfilled, the 27-year-old will return to Triple-A, where he owns a 3.27 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 11 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Rejoins bullpen•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Out with lat injury•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Back from injured list•