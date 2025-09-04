default-cbs-image
Ellard will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Twins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Ellard will work as an opener for the second time in four days after coughing up one unearned run in 1.2 innings in Monday's 6-5 win over Minnesota. Jonathan Cannon is expected to pitch in bulk relief after Ellard exits the game.

