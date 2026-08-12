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Giants' Adrian Houser: Sharp in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Houser didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Astros, allowing two hits and a walk across six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

It was an impressive afternoon for Houser, as the right-hander logged his first quality start since May 17. The right-hander has given up just one run over his last two outings (11 innings), allowing eight hits while striking out nine in that span. Houser, who now sports a 4.28 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP across 103 innings this year, figures to remain in San Francisco's rotation following the departures of Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle.

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