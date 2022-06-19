The Giants activated Cobb (neck) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Pittsburgh, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reliever Mauricio Llovera was sent to Triple-A Sacramento to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Cobb, who returns from a strained neck following a minimum-length stay on the IL. The right-hander didn't complete a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being reinstated, but he's not expected to have any major workload restrictions in Sunday's outing.