Cobb (6-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on nine hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against the Reds. He did not record any strikeouts.

Cobb struggled with his command early, issuing three walks over the first three innings before surrendering a two-run blast to Luke Maile with no outs in the bottom of the third. The right-hander would get tagged for another two runs in the fourth after giving up a leadoff double to Jonathan India to start the inning and would eventually get handed his first loss since May 28. Cobb had allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last four starts coming in and actually failed to record a strikeout Wednesday for the first time this season.