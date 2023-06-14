Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Cardinals, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The Giants held just a 3-2 lead when Cobb got the hook after 79 pitches (51 strikes), denying him a chance at his sixth win of the year. The veteran right-hander dealt with tightness in his left hip during his last start, which might explain why he wasn't pushed too hard, but it didn't appear to be an issue Tuesday. Cobb will take a 3.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 76:21 K:BB through 78.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Padres.