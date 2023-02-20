Cobb is working on incorporating a cutter and a slider into his pitch mix, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cobb is also going to call his own games this season using the PitchCom system. The righty was solid last year with a 3.73 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 149.2 innings across 28 starts, and he racked up a career-high 151 strikeouts. Cobb will still likely lean on his splitter and sinker, which accounted for a combined 84.5 percent of his pitches last season, per Statcast. He projects as a mid-rotation option for the Giants in 2023.