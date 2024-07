Cobb (hip/shoulder) will start for Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Cobb has made four minor-league appearances, but Saturday's will be his first at the Triple-A Level. The 35-year-old threw 3.1 innings in his last outing and seems to be one or two more rehab starts away from being activated from the 60-day IL. Cobb underwent offseason surgery on his left hip, but his rehab was complicated by a shoulder issue that popped up in April.