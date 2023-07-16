Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander had to wait out a 40-minute rain delay before taking the mound, but Cobb was unfazed and delivered his eighth quality start of the year on 94 pitches (58 strikes). He's allowed two earned runs or less in four straight outings dating back to June 13, posting a 2.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 21 innings over that stretch. He'll try to keep rolling in his next start, which is likely to come next week in Cincinnati.