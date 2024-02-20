Cobb (hip) threw 12 pitches off a mound Sunday and will have another session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb had left hip surgery in October and isn't expected to be available until the middle of the season. Previous reports indicated he may begin facing hitters in spring training, but he's still got a long way to go before he can push for a rotation spot. With Cobb out early in the season, Tristan Beck and Keaton Winn are considered front-runners to round out the Giants' rotation.