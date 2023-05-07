Cobb (2-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Brewers. He struck out five.

Cobb had no issues with the Brewers lineup Saturday, holding the team to just five hits over seven shutout innings without allowing a single extra-base hit. Despite the 2-1 record, Cobb has been incredible through seven starts this season, owning a 2.01 ERA and 6.33 K/BB. Though the 35-year-old isn't the best source of strikeouts (8.48 K/9), Cobb provides value by limiting damage while benefitting from making frequent starts in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.