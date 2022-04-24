Wood (2-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Nationals.

Wood began the game with four shutout innings, though he allowed three consecutive hits in the fifth frame -- including a solo home run -- to allow two runs score. Otherwise, he rarely allowed the ball to leave the infield, as he combined to record 12 of his 15 outs via either groundout or strikeout. Wood has been remarkably consistent to begin the season, allowing no more than a pair of earned runs in any of his three starts while also striking out at least five in each appearance. He currently maintains a 2.51 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 14.1 frames.