Wood (4-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Rockies, allowing three hits and a walk over five scoreless relief innings. He struck out three.

Ryan Walker lasted two innings as the opener and left with the score tied 2-2, but Wood was able to shut down the Colorado offense completely once he took the mound. The veteran southpaw tossed 47 of 72 pitches for strikes as he remained locked in an alternating pattern of great outings and poor ones -- he's flipped between winning and losing in every appearance since May 26, posting a 0.43 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in the four wins but a brutal 15.43 ERA and 2.68 WHIP in the three defeats. Wood has worked behind an opener in his last three trips to the mound, and the Giants might keep him in that bulk relief role until he shows some consistency.