DeSclafani (3-1) pitched five shutout innings, allowing a hit and a walk with five strikeouts to earn the win Thursday versus Pittsburgh.

DeSclafani was effective but only threw 76 pitches (49 strikes) in the outing. After the game, manager Gabe Kapler reported DeSclafani wasn't feeling 100 percent, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler added there's no long-term concern, which should clear DeSclafani to make his next start next week in Cincinnati. The right-hander has a 2.14 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB across 46.1 innings.