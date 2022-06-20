DeSclafani (ankle) rejoined the Giants on their road trip Sunday and appears on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday in Atlanta, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

DeSclafani has been on the shelf since April 22 with right ankle inflammation, but he looks to be ready for a return to the big club after recently completing a pair of rehab starts in the minors. He most recently gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento, tossing 60 pitches in that outing. DeSclafani could have some light restrictions with his workload Tuesday if he's indeed activated for that game, but the Giants have seemingly foreshadowed the right-hander's upcoming return by moving No. 5 starter Sam Long back to the bullpen over the weekend.